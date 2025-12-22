A Coat Drive Hits The Right Notes For Max Media’s ‘Vibe’

A Max Media Adult R&B station serving the Norfolk market successfully collected more than 300 winter coats during its second Vibe Coat Closet drive, a play on the station’s branding.

WVBW-FM “100.5 The Vibe” used the event to support foster children and families across Hampton Roads through a partnership with ECHO Family Care Center.

The drive was successful, as Max Media collected more than 100 additional coats compared to 2024. Contributions came from listeners, sponsors, and community partners during the campaign.

WVBW Program Director Tone Hollywood said, “This year, we kindly asked if we could get more coats than last year, and Hampton Roads answered our prayers. We’re proud to partner with ECHO Family Care to make sure our youth and families have a warm coat. Thank you, 7 Cities!”

Max Media’s Hampton Roads VP/Market Manager Keith Barton added, “We thank our listeners, sponsors, and community members for their overwhelming support of the 100.5 The Vibe Coat Drive. Together, you helped provide warmth to so many in need.”

For cluster Director of Marketing and Promotions Joe Amado, “In just its second year, this coat drive exceeded expectations. Receiving more than 100 additional coats shows the true heart of Coastal Virginia and the power of this community.”

— With reporting by Dana Schaeffer

