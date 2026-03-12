Rickey Smiley Extends Urban One Run, Video Podcast Coming

Rickey Smiley is staying put and going bigger with Urban One. The Marconi Award-winning comedian has signed a five-year extension of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, while also beginning a new original video podcast series via the Urban One Podcast Network.

The Black-focused broadcast group is framing the expansion as part of a broader “video-first” pivot. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show currently airs across 89 affiliate stations in markets including Dallas, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Rickey Smiley On The Spot, described as “all real talk,” will run 35-minute episodes weekly and feature guests including Da Brat, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, gospel artist Tye Tribbett, and Tiny Harris. The podcast premieres March 24.

Urban One’s Audio Division Co-President Deon Levingston commented, “Rickey is a cornerstone of the Urban One brand, and we are thrilled to expand his footprint with a show that captures his natural comedic rhythm in such an intimate way. By expanding on Rickey’s popularity with our listeners and creating a new programming opportunity, we are providing a platform that not only uplifts Black voices but also creates a premium, culturally resonant environment for our listeners and brand partners alike.”

Smiley credited the company’s leadership directly. “I am so eternally grateful to Ms. Hughes, Alfred Liggins, Deon Levingston, and Colby Colb for believing in me all these years. I could not do any of this without the most amazing team of talented people I am blessed to work with every day who keep it real, keep it fresh and keep our fans informed and laughing every day. The future is bright with the best yet to come.”