Killick Captures Cumulus’ Space Coast Top Slot

MELBOURNE, FLA. — The woman who has served as General Sales Manager for the Brevard County audio brands of Cumulus Media is now set to rocket the trio to new heights, as she’s been named VP/Market Manager of the FMs targeting audiences along the Space Coast of Central Florida.

Earning the promotion is Debra Killick, putting her in control of Top 40 WAOA-FM 107.1, Country WHKR-FM 102.7 and Rocker WROK-FM “95.9 The Rocket.”

She’ll assume her new role on January 1, 2026, taking the top slot after overseeing the stations’ sales efforts for more than five years. Before that, Killick was a Digital Sales Account Manager for Florida TODAY, the daily newspaper owned by Gannett.

Killick’s previous experience was outside of Central Florida. From 2015-2017, she was associated with WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., serving as LSM for the Sinclair Inc. station. From January 2011 to August 2013, she was VP of National Sales for Univision’s Northeast region, based in New York. From November 2002 until joining Univision, she was at CBS O&O WBZ-4 in Boston, rising to LSM from NSM in 2005.

Bob Walker, President of Operations for Cumulus Media, commented, “We are excited to promote Debra to this new role to lead our team in Melbourne. She is a proven sales leader who has delivered results for her clients and embraced the changing landscape in local media. She has a very client-focused approach to growing our business by helping clients grow theirs.”

Killick added, “I’m excited to take on the role of VP/Market Manager at Cumulus Melbourne and collaborate with this highly talented team. I look forward to building on the momentum of our much-loved brands and making 2026 our strongest year yet.”

The Melbourne-Titusville-Cocoa market is embedded within the Orlando DMA but is highly distinct for Radio, with many Orlando radio stations inaudible in Brevard County — one of the nation’s fastest growing counties.

It is home to Kennedy Space Center and growing efforts from Blue Origin, SpaceX and NASA.