iHeartMedia Inks Major Video Podcast Deal With Netflix

iHeartMedia and Netflix are joining forces for an exclusive video podcasting partnership that will bring more than 15 of iHeart’s biggest shows to the streaming giant in early 2026, including Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club and syndicated Country talent Bobby Bones.

The collaboration marks iHeart’s first large-scale move into video-first distribution and Netflix’s first formal entry into the podcast space.

The deal includes new video episodes and select library content, with international rollout planned later in the year. Under the agreement, iHeart will retain all audio rights and continue distributing the podcasts on iHeartRadio and other audio platforms, while Netflix will exclusively handle the video versions for streaming audiences, meaning full episodes will leave platforms like YouTube.

Among the featured programs are The Breakfast Club, co-hosted by Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious; Joe and Jada with Fat Joe and Jadakiss; Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast; The Psychology of Your 20s; and This Is Important, hosted by Workaholics stars Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Blake Anderson.

Both companies are making other sizeable moves in the space: as of October, iHeartMedia was reportedly preparing a bid for global podcast giant Audioboom, and Netflix signed a similar video podcast exclusivity deal with audio streamer Spotify.

iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman, who previously called podcasts the broadcaster’s growth engine, said, “Audio podcasting has been the fastest-growing medium over the past 20 years, and now we’re thrilled to expand that experience with an exciting new category – video podcasts. Netflix has a leading video-first service, and this partnership perfectly complements our strong audio foundation. Working with Netflix gives fans one more way to connect with the personalities they love and opens the door to new audiences.”

Netflix VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy Lauren Smith said, “We are incredibly excited to offer our members such unmatched variety, and to deliver highly entertaining podcasts featuring some of the world’s most dynamic personalities. Get ready to dive in with My Favorite Murder, The Breakfast Club, and Dear Chelsea in this initial collection.”