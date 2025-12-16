Howard Stern Finally Gives Answer About His SiriusXM Future

Though the rumor mill all but fizzled out, Howard Stern has ended months of speculation about his future at SiriusXM, announcing during his final show of the year that he has signed a new three-year deal to continue The Howard Stern Show exclusively with the satellite broadcaster.

The new agreement extends Stern’s run with SiriusXM through 2028, following months of reports suggesting the company might not renew his previous five-year, reportedly $100 million-per-year deal at the same level. His current price has yet to be revealed publicly. Stern joined SiriusXM in 2006 after decades in terrestrial radio. His show, which airs on the dedicated Howard 100 channel, remains one of the platform’s most listened-to programs, per the company.

Stern told listeners, “I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all. More free time and continuing to be on the radio. Yes, we are coming back for three years.” He added, “Thanks to the good folks here at SiriusXM, who I told you, I really do adore. I was able to create Robin a more flexible schedule, and so we’ll be back.”

Stern also credited longtime co-host Robin Quivers for her support, saying, “I did check with my Robin to see that she was up for it as well because if Robin wasn’t up for it, then I wasn’t going to do it.”

“I still do love being on the radio. I think the show is better than ever, I really do believe that in my heart,” he said.

Stern will return live on Monday, January 5.