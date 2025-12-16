Premiere Networks Welcomes ‘Murphy, Sam & Jodi’ to Roster

After years of self-syndication, Murphy, Sam & Jodi are joining Premiere Networks’ national lineup beginning January 1. The weekday and Saturday show airs from Premiere owner iHeartMedia’s Baton Rouge, LA, station 96.1 The River (KRVE).

New Orleans native Sam Sanderson and Murphy first paired for the show in 1992, with Jodi Carter joining in 1997. Sam and Murphy would marry in 1999. Now airing on nearly 90 affiliates nationwide, the five-hour weekday and Saturday program will continue to offer multiple format options, from Mainstream AC to Classic Hits.

Murphy said, “We’re super excited and appreciative of Premiere Networks for embracing the show’s current success and future growth.” Jodi added, “I’m pinching myself!” while Sam joked, “What she said!”

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Murphy, Sam & Jodi to the Premiere Networks family. They’ve built a powerful brand rooted in genuine chemistry and connection, making them a proven winner for affiliates and advertising partners alike. We look forward to expanding their show to even more stations and listeners across the country.”