Beasley Media Group Stations Spread Holiday Cheer Nationwide

Beasley Media Group stations across the East Coast turned December into a season of giving, raising more than $385,000 and collecting thousands of toys through radiothons, concerts, and toy drives benefiting St. Jude and local community charities.

In Charlotte, KISS 95.1’s Maney & LauRen Morning Show hosted the Secret Santa Radiothon, raising more than $25,000 for the Autism Strong Foundation during a 13-hour live broadcast. Listeners called, donated, and shared their stories to support families touched by autism.

In Philadelphia, 92.5 XTU continued two of its most beloved holiday traditions. On December 13, the 26th Annual Toy Truck Parade filled Cooper River Park with decorated vehicles and gifts for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Camden County, capped by a Toy Truck Concert featuring rising country artist Mackenzie Carpenter. Earlier that week, the station’s annual St. Jude Cares for Country Kids Radiothon raised $335,250, bringing XTU’s six-year total to more than $1.7 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In Fort Myers, B103.9 (WXKB) held its Turn Up for Toys Toy Drive and raised more than $26,000, while filling a box truck with bikes and toys for the Salvation Army. The four-hour morning broadcast, led by The Wild Bunch hosts Budman and Marija, rallied listeners, community partners, and the Beasley Fort Myers team.

WXKB Operations Manager Adam Star said, “I’m really proud of Budman and Marija. They made Christmas possible for so many families, and it’s a powerful reminder of the impact we can have when we come together and use the power of radio.”

