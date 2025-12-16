iHeart Houston Radiothon, Golf Outing Net $1 Million for St. Jude

iHeartMedia Houston has raised more than $1,006,719 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during its annual St. Jude Week, which combined the St. Jude Houston Golf Classic and two days of radiothons across its station cluster.

The event began December 8 with the St. Jude Houston Golf Classic at the Golf Club of Houston. Led by iHeart Houston President Paul Lambert and on-air hosts Michael Berry and Doug Pike, the tournament raised more than $400,000. Radiothons held December 11–12 on Sunny 99.1 (KODA), 94.5 The Buzz (KTBZ), 740 KTRH, Sportstalk 790 (KBME-AM), and KPRC AM 950 added another $600,000 in donations.

Since 2013, the cluster has raised more than $7 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming Marc Sherman said, “Because of fundraisers like ours, families at St. Jude never have to worry about a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. Their only focus can be helping their child fight for life. That’s the gift our donors, listeners and sponsors make possible – and we are profoundly grateful for their compassion and support.”

ALSAC Area Executive Director Angela Garza added, “Our Houston-based St. Jude team is very grateful for the lasting partnership we have had with iHeartMedia and are so thankful for the generosity of our supporters and donors in Houston.”

