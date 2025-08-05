Report: SiriusXM Eyes Stern Archive Deal, Not New Show Contract

Howard Stern’s nearly two-decade run as SiriusXM’s marquee talent may be nearing its end. After months of rumors, insiders are reportedly claiming the satellite broadcaster is unlikely to match his current deal when his five-year contract expires this fall.

According to The US Sun, SiriusXM is expected to make Stern an offer when his contract expires, but voices inside the company say the cost of Stern’s current deal makes renewing at the same level “no longer worth the investment” and that SiriusXM may instead seek a deal to retain rights to his program archive.

Stern joined SiriusXM from terrestrial radio in 2006. His initial contract was reportedly worth $500 million over five years. Since then, each subsequent renewal has also been reported in the range of $80 million to $120 million annually, though official figures have never been fully disclosed by SiriusXM.

The satellite broadcaster has made several recent high-dollar talent deals to expand and strengthen its content portfolio, particularly as the company prepares for a possible pivot away from the man who has long been the face of the brand. SiriusXM has recently acquired exclusive rights for the SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett in a deal reportedly exceeding $100 million; Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network for $125 million; Stephen A. Smith; and Trevor Noah.

SiriusXM has not responded to Streamline Publishing’s request for comment, nor has Stern remarked publicly on the report.