Ad Tech Strength Offsets Media Softness For Entravision’s Q2

Entravision Communications is celebrating double-digit revenue growth for the second quarter in a row, fueled by a sharp rebound in its global advertising technology business even as its US media segment faced continued challenges.

Net revenue for the Ad Tech & Services segment grew 66% year-over-year, reflecting higher advertising spend per client and expanded sales capacity, alongside the integration of AI into Entravision’s proprietary platform. Segment operating profit rose 190% to $5.2 million.

Media segment net revenue declined 8% compared to Q2 2024, due to lower broadcast advertising. It is unspecified how much of that was tied to the company’s radio holdings. Entravision operates 46 Spanish-language radio stations in the US and the Latino Radio Network. Media segment operating profit fell 94% to $0.4 million.

Consolidated segment operating profit was $5.5 million, down 28% year-over-year. Corporate expenses dropped 41%, reflecting cuts in salaries, bonuses, severance, rent, and professional services.

Put together, Entravision posted a net loss of $3.3 million for Q2 2025, a sizeable improvement from the $31.7 million loss in the same period for 2024. On a year-to-date basis, the net loss narrowed to $51.3 million from $80.6 million.

CEO Michael Christenson commented, “Our balance sheet is strong, and we made a voluntary debt prepayment of $10 million in the second quarter of 2025. Furthermore, following the end of the quarter, we entered into an amendment to our credit agreement to increase our financial stability and accelerate debt reduction.”