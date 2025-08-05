Core Radio Group Expands Atlanta’s Vibe With Zannie K

Core Radio Group’s 87.7 The Vibe (WTBS-LD) in Atlanta has named Zannie “K” Glover as its new weekday afternoon host. He joins the station with experience from Beasley Media Detroit, Cumulus Media Michigan, and community non-comm KMOJ in Minneapolis.

CRG, operator of Streetz 94.5, started leasing the 87.7 FM signal from Prism Broadcasting Network, flipping it from regional Mexican to R&B in January. It is one of thirteen “FM6” stations in the US. Glover joins a lineup anchored by Compass Media Networks’ syndicated DeDe in the Morning.

CRG CEO Steve Hegwood said, “Zannie K brings something special to the airwaves. He’s authentic, engaging, and deeply connected to the culture of our city. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”