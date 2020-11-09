Zannie Glover Joins Beasley Detroit

Zannie Glover has been named Program Director of Beasley Media Group’s 105.1 The BOUNCE and 105.9 KISS-FM in Detroit. Glover most recently served as the program director at KMOJ-FM.

“I’m thrilled to be selected by Beasley Media Group to lead these iconic stations,” said Glover. “I can’t wait to join the team in one of America’s most storied music cities, Detroit.”

“It is such a pleasure to welcome Zannie to Beasley,” said Justin Chase, Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer. “His Midwest radio experience and successful track record, combined with his infectious positive energy, will make him a great fit for our amazing Detroit stations.

He will officially begin his new position on December 1.