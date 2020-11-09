From Consultant To Management

Juan Saldívar has moved from consultant to Entercom management as Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer. He will be responsible for overseeing Entravision’s digital business units, corporate strategy and business development.

“We are very excited to welcome Juan to our executive team and to gain access to his expertise on a full-time basis,” said Walter F. Ulloa, Chairman/CEO. “As Juan has consulted with Entravision for a number of years, I fully expect a seamless transition into his new role.”

Along with being a consultant, Saldivar has been a member of the Entercom Board of Directors since 2014.

“Following several years on Entravision’s Board of Directors, I am honored to now have the opportunity to join the executive management team,” said Saldívar. “I am looking forward to leveraging my skillset and that of my fellow Entravision colleagues to continue the expansion of Entravision’s business, culture and growth within a digitally connected world.”