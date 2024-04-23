Radio Ink’s Cameron Coats Puts NAB Show 2024 ‘InFOCUS’

Between the chatter at the Encore Lobby Bar and the West Hall’s expo booths, some 61,000 attendees of the 2024 NAB Show are now absorbing all that they learned at and around the Las Vegas Convention Center between April 13-17.

This year’s affair was all about monetization. From GenAI to keeping AM radio accessible and relevant, much was discussed in panel sessions, the Main Stage, and the exhibit floor that will shape radio’s year to come.

Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats joined RBR+TVBR Editor-in-Chief Adam Jacobson for a post-Show conversation on the InFOCUS Podcast to share his observations of what made headlines — and got people talking — at broadcasting’s biggest get-together.