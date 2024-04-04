Longtime South Florida Morning Host ‘Young’ Ron Brewer Has Died

Radio personality Ron Brewer, known to South Florida listeners as “Young Ron,” has passed away as confirmed by his longtime morning show partner Paul Castronovo. Brewer joined Castronovo at Ft. Lauderdale’s WSHE in 1990 and had a career spanning four decades.

The Paul & Young Ron Show later moved to iHeartMedia’s Big 105.9 (WBGG) where it continued until Brewer’s retirement in 2016. Castronovo, who continues to helm the morning slot at Big 105.9, announced he would dedicate his Friday morning show to celebrating the life and legacy of his former partner, Ron Brewer.

Castronovo posted a short video to social media saying, “More on this tomorrow, but I just found out that Young Ron Brewer died. 28 years buddy and I’m heartbroken and crushed. Rest in peace old man.”