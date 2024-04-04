NAB Fortifies Legal Team With Former FTC Lawyer Machiraju

Former Federal Trade Commission attorney Nandu Machiraju has joined the National Association of Broadcasters legal team as the new Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel.

In his new role, Machiraju will be instrumental in steering NAB’s policy objectives on various fronts, including advocacy for radio and television broadcasters, with a special focus on spectrum-related regulatory concerns. He comes to NAB from Baker & McKenzie LLP, where he was a partner specializing in antitrust advice and regulatory compliance.

Before that, Machiraju worked for the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice.

His tenure at the FTC included a pivotal role as attorney-adviser to Chairman Joseph Simons, contributing to the agency’s appellate litigation, antitrust conduct evaluations, merger investigations, and relations with Congress. Machiraju commenced his legal career at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, focusing on antitrust law.

NAB Chief Legal Officer Rick Kaplan said, “Leveraging his deep expertise in regulatory matters and competition law, Nandu will play a crucial role in NAB’s advocacy before the FCC, the Administration and federal courts. Broadcasters will be well served by Nandu’s keen intellect, ability to build consensus and analytical approach, and we are thrilled to welcome him to NAB’s legal team.”