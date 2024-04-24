Let Me Poll My Workers

(By Chris Stonick) I love this one. You’re talking with a prospective client and things feel like they’re going well. Then they say, “Before I sign a contract with you, I’m going to ask my co-workers which radio station they listen to.”

This always makes me laugh. Out loud.

When a client proposes that, I ask them this: when you’re interviewing, have you ever asked someone, “Before I make you an offer, I need to know… what radio station do you listen to?”

“Oh, you like Country? Sorry, you were so close. But we don’t hire Country listeners. You can leave now.”

When they say they have never done that, then I ask them why they’d want to start this practice now? As a client, you don’t care where someone hears about your offer, you care that it’s successful. And when you work with me, I’ll make sure it’s successful!

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.