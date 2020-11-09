Crime Journalist Joins WTOP Podcast

Veteran D.C. crime reporter, Paul Wagner is partnering with WTOP on a new podcast. Murder in a Safe Place examines a two-decades old cold case.

For the past 20 years, Wagner has covered some of the most well-known and heinous crimes the D.C. region has ever seen. 22 years ago Sherry Crandell, a 50-year-old hospital worker, was brutally assaulted and later found dead in her office at Prince George’s Hospital Center.

“The vicious rape and murder of Sherry Crandell more than two decades ago has mystified not only the police but her family as well,” said Wagner. “The police have DNA evidence and fingerprints – even a witness to the attack – but no suspect. In this podcast, we tell a story that, by the end, will have you thinking there may be a chance for justice after all.”

The podcast will launch as the second season of WTOP’s American Nightmare Series.

Episode 1 of Murder in a Safe Place will be available for download January 13, 2021.