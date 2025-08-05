FCC Seeks Input on Modernized Disaster Info Reporting System

The FCC is opening a rulemaking on modernizing its Disaster Information Reporting System, aiming to reduce reporting burdens on providers and improve access to outage and restoration data for emergency agencies during disasters.

DIRS, launched in 2007, has long been a central tool for helping emergency management officials prioritize recovery efforts, but the Commission says the reporting process can be time-consuming for providers actively responding to a crisis.

According to a press release, proposed changes include limiting DIRS obligations to facilities-based providers, simplifying reporting requirements, and removing unnecessary access barriers for federal and state agencies seeking DIRS and NORS data. The Commission is seeking comment from broadcasters and the general public on how to improve the system.

In recent months, DIRS has been activated for severe weather in Kentucky, the California wildfires at the start of this year, and in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The action builds on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s recently announced “Build America Agenda,” which includes a sweeping review of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts platform. Carr has emphasized the importance of leveraging the latest technology to ensure reliable communication during crises, a focus underscored by recent extreme weather events.

Potentially the most significant overhaul of US emergency communications infrastructure in more than 30 years. The EAS proceeding is slated for a vote at Thursday’s August Open Meeting, along with a motion to remove dozens of older rules affecting AM/FM operators.