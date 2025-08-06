WPP Media Taps Nielsen for Cross-Platform Measurement

Nielsen has struck an agreement for audience measurement spanning audio, streaming, TV, and cross-platform ad performance with the world’s largest media buying agency. The deal with WPP Media, formerly known as GroupM, was announced on August 5.

That data will be provided through Nielsen ONE, as Nielsen and WPP Media plan to integrate Nielsen’s insights into Open Media Studio – a media delivery platform within WPP Open, WPP’s intelligent marketing system. This will allow full integration of Nielsen’s audiences across the entire media workflow.

WPP Media Executive Director of Research and Investment Analytics Nicolas Grand commented, “At WPP Media, our priority is equipping clients with the intelligence and tools they need to drive measurable growth.”

“Nielsen’s continued innovation in advanced measurement, especially the combination of Big Data with trusted Panel insights, makes them a valued partner in that mission. By integrating Nielsen’s advanced audiences into WPP Open, we’re building a more seamless, interoperable planning and measurement ecosystem that empowers advertisers to optimize performance and accelerate growth.”

Nielsen Head of Advertisers and Agencies Matt Devitt added, “We are thrilled to continue working with WPP Media to provide the most actionable insights across planning, buying, and measurement for brands to make the most informed decisions about their advertising investments. Collaborating with leading industry players like WPP Media helps us collectively power the future of audience measurement and technology that actually helps advertisers connect with audiences.”