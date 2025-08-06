I’m not sure if it’s just the American culture or a real belief that the next thing will be the big thing, but many sellers jump at the chance to “chase” the newest and shiniest toy. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but there’s something to be said about being boring.

Straightforward consistency is often a fairly smart strategy. Just ask one of the greatest investors of all time, Warren Buffett.

If you invested $1,000 with Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway in 1962, those shares were purchased at around $7 to $8 each, giving you around 125. As of yesterday, those Class A shares were trading right around $700,000. So if you subscribed to Warren’s buy and hold methodology, you’d be sitting on around $87.5 MILLION.

Really boring. Really successful.

Be great at what you do. Be consistent. Think long term. Having a strong base for a foundation makes it likely that you will not easily tip over or be blown away.

