Alex Cooper Expands To Satellite Radio with SiriusXM Channels

Alex Cooper is taking her Unwell Network to radio as one of her first official acts in her new $125 million contract with SiriusXM. Starting February 11, Unwell will launch two exclusive channels, Unwell Music and Unwell On Air.

Unwell Music will deliver a 24/7 channel of nostalgic and current pop hits. Cooper will add a personal touch with commentary and stories that connect listeners to her life and creative process. The station is getting a prime location – channel 3 – further showing SiriusXM’s commitment to making Cooper a face of the brand.

Unwell On Air, which will be streaming exclusive, will feature live programming and exclusive content designed to engage fans and keep them connected to trending topics. The schedule includes shows like Dialed In, where hosts interact with listeners on relationship and personal dilemmas, and The Daily Dirty, offering no-holds-barred pop culture updates.

A weekly recap show hosted by Chloe Veitch is also set to debut this summer.

The news comes as Unwell Network podcasts, including Call Her Daddy, Hot Mess with Alix Earle, and Pretty Lonesome with Madeline Argy, have removed their video episodes from Spotify, shifting exclusively to YouTube.

Cooper commented, “I’m constantly trying to find new ways to interact with my audience, and with Unwell Music and Unwell On Air, I’m able to deliver brand-new live shows and playlists curated specifically by me. I can’t wait for everyone to experience a whole new world of Unwell,” said Cooper.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein added, “Alex Cooper and her Unwell brand continue to be at the vanguard of pop culture with their authentic and unfiltered approach. With these new channels, Alex is creating a live 24/7 audio destination for her fans to immerse themselves further into her world. We can’t wait for you to hear what she has in store.”