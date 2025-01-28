NuVoodoo To Dive Into Country Radio’s Audience at CRS 2025

As Country music becomes a critical mainstream component, NuVoodoo is unveiling new data about the modern Country fan at CRS 2025. With the genre’s reach expanding, understanding audience trends has become more important than ever for programmers.

The Country Fan – Reviewing, Retaining, and Recruiting Your Listeners is based on a nationwide survey of 1,500, examining how fans feel about the current state of the genre, their preferred listening habits, and the platforms they rely on to stay informed about their favorite artists.

NuVoodoo has also conducted one-on-one interviews with fans to provide deeper insights and a more personal context to the findings. Additionally, the study includes new music testing results from over 400 Country tracks evaluated by more than 700 fans, offering a detailed look at the songs that resonate most with listeners and those considered true to the genre.

This will mark NuVoodoo’s first major industry conference presentation since CEO Carolyn Gilbert showcased exclusive research insights tailored for radio sales professionals at Radio Ink‘s 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit in September.

Gilbert commented, “What do they think? How do they feel? About Country radio? About Country music? We asked a lot of questions, and we have answers. We look forward to seeing you at CRS.”

Other programming for the conference includes an expanded Digital Music Summit, the “Cycle of a Song” series with panels and artist spotlights, The Y’All Means All: Diversity Breakfast, and educational panels on AI, playlist evolution, and streaming will feature speakers such as Alpha Media’s Phil Becker and Pandora’s Alina Thompson.

While advance registration for CRS 2025 has closed, on-site registration will be available starting February 19. More details can be found on the CRS site.