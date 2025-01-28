Welling To Make Cumulus Return As Michigan Market Manager

Cumulus Media has named Cody Welling as Regional Vice President and Market Manager for its Flint and Saginaw, MI, markets. Welling returns to Cumulus after previously serving as Market Manager for the company’s Shreveport and Bossier City, LA, stations.

Welling succeeds Chris Monk, who is retiring at the end of January. Cumulus operates five stations in Flint and four stations in Saginaw.

Most recently, Welling was Station Manager and Director of Sales at Tegna’s 97.1 The Fan (WBNS) and the Ohio News Network in Columbus. He also brings experience from his time as Director of Sales for Cox Media Group Tulsa.

Cumulus Media President of Operations Bob Walker stated, “We are thankful to Chris for the strong foundation he has built for our clusters in Flint and Saginaw and wish him all the best in his retirement. As we look to the future, we are excited to welcome Cody back to Cumulus to take our powerful brands to the next level. Cody is a passionate broadcaster who is dedicated to helping local businesses connect with our audiences and fully leverage the opportunities our traditional and digital assets provide.”

Welling shared, “I’m excited to return to Cumulus Media, where I have many friendships and will be able to work with all the talented broadcasters, content creators, and the entire team from Saginaw, throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region, and down to Flint.”

“We have extremely strong properties, and I’m honored to serve the hard-working communities, engage our listeners, and build results for our partners that trust these stations for joy and entertainment each and every day. I’d like to thank Bob Walker for his support, Mark Sullivan for his guidance, and Chris Monk for making this a smooth transition before his retirement,” he added.