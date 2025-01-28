Shay All Day: Sharon Frank to Promoted to PD at Bay Area KMEL

iHeartMedia San Francisco has announced Sharon “Shay” Frank as the new Program Director of 106.1 KMEL. Frank, a Bay Area native, will continue hosting middays in addition to her new programming responsibilities.

Frank’s connection to KMEL began as an intern while attending UC Berkeley. Following her graduation, she advanced through various roles in promotions and on-air talent, eventually becoming music director in 2013.

iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming Gene Romano said, “Shay’s deep knowledge and passion for the Bay Area community and culture, along with her extensive overall skills, make her the perfect leader for this iconic radio station.”

Shay stated, “I am truly honored and excited to take on this new role at KMEL, a station with such a rich history and deep connection to the community. Working alongside a team of exceptionally talented individuals, I am committed to building on our legacy while driving innovation and creating meaningful connections with our listeners and clients. Together, we will continue to amplify the voices that matter and deliver the engaging content KMEL is known for.”