PRX Sets 2025 Podcast Creator Events in Texas and Georgia

Public media organization PRX has announced two in-person Podcast Creator Summits for summer 2025, bringing together emerging and established audio creators for skill-building, inspiration, and community engagement.

The first summit will take place June 16–18 at Apple’s new campus in Austin, TX, in partnership with KUT and The Drag Audio Production House at the University of Texas at Austin. The second event is scheduled for July 30 – August 1 at Plywood Place in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be co-presented with public media station WABE.

Each event will feature free workshops, seminars, and networking sessions focused on the craft, business, and technology of podcasting. Programming will be led by experienced producers and audio professionals from across the industry.

The 2025 events build on PRX’s prior Podcast Creator Summits, including gatherings in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta in 2024.

PRX VP of Content Stephanie Kuo said, “We’re proud to work with community-centered organizations in Atlanta and Austin to bring together audio creators to explore, learn, and connect. We especially hope producers early in their journeys will join us.”