The Fan Becomes New Radio Home for Indiana Fever Basketball

Indianapolis’ 93.5/107.5 The Fan (WIBC-HD2) is now the official radio home for all Indiana Fever games during the 2025 WNBA season. The agreement between the team and Radio One includes live play-by-play of every preseason and regular season matchup at home and away.

The on-air team will include broadcaster and NBA G League veteran John Nolan on play-by-play, and Indianapolis native and former Indiana Miss Basketball Bria Goss providing analysis. Nolan previously has worked with the Indiana Mad Ants, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Goss, a standout at the University of Kentucky and former Fever training camp invitee, has also contributed to ESPN+ and SEC Network coverage.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines commented, “We’re thrilled to bring the Indiana Fever to the airwaves on The Fan, which has a strong reputation for their top-tier sports coverage and commentary. This partnership is an exciting way for us to make Fever basketball more accessible and grow our fanbase across Indiana and beyond.”

Radio One General Manager Andrea Kahrer commented, “Radio One is honored to be the official radio partner for all Indiana Fever games on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering premier sports coverage and supporting the continued growth of women’s professional basketball. We look forward to bringing Fever fans across Indiana closer to the action and sharing in the excitement of the team’s journey.”

Radio One Sports Format Captain Jeff Rickard added, “Basketball is such an integral part of the Indiana community and the Fever are certainly a big part of that story. For 107.5 The Fan to be able to share in telling the story of this exciting chapter in Indiana’s pro basketball history is a wonderful opportunity. We’re thrilled we can bring Fever fans a little closer to the action.”