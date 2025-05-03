WRMJ Radiothon Brings in $12,872 for American Cancer Society

Farm Country 102.3 (WRMJ) brought its northwestern Illinois listeners together on April 28 for its 2025 Relay for Life of Mercer County Radiothon. The eight-hour live event raised almost $13,000, surpassing the station’s goal to support cancer research and patient care.

Throughout the day, the Radiothon featured stories from cancer survivors, caregivers, and family members honoring loved ones lost to the disease. Local guests shared their personal experiences, including those in active treatment and those in remission. Jenna Maxson from Hope Lodge across the state line in Iowa City also joined the broadcast to speak about the organization’s mission of offering free lodging to cancer patients and caregivers during treatment.

Live music from Jason Parchert and Ryan Koresko provided a backdrop to the day’s stories. Volunteers handled donation calls, while local businesses pledged matching funds, issued fundraising challenges, and encouraged community participation.

Relay for Life of Mercer County’s Mary Flint said, “We are absolutely blown away by the generosity of our community. Every dollar raised helps fund cancer research, provides critical patient services, and supports those fighting cancer right here in Mercer County and across the country.”