Norsan Media Brings A Kaliente Debut To Greenville-Spartanburg

Norsan Media has expanded its presence in Upstate South Carolina with the launch of Kaliente 102.9 (WROQ-HD2), bringing a mix of Reggaeton, Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, and other contemporary Spanish-language genres to the Greenville-Spartanburg market.

Targeting primarily Caribbean and Central American audiences, Kaliente becomes the fourth station in Norsan Media’s South Carolina portfolio, joining Regional Mexican La Raza 106.3 (WSPA), Latin Pop Latina 105.7 FM & 910 AM, and La Raza 840 (WCEO-AM) in Columbia.

The station runs the same format and branding that Norsan launched in Orlando in October.

Norsan Media CEO Natalia Alvarez said, “We’re thrilled to bring this vibrant and energetic format to the Greenville-Spartanburg area. Kaliente 102.9 FM is more than just a radio station — it’s a celebration of culture, rhythm, and community. We’re proud to expand our presence in South Carolina and to offer a fresh sound that truly reflects the spirit of our Latino audience.”