Three New Spanish-Language Radio Stations Launched In Orlando

Norsan Media has expanded its presence by launching three new radio stations in Orlando focused on Hispanic audiences. The trio will bring a diversity of music genres, talk shows, cultural programming, and community events for Latino listeners in Central Florida.

Norsan was already one of the Southeast’s largest Latino-focused radio broadcasters before the Orlando expansion. The company purchased WDYZ-AM, WFYY, and W288CJ from JVC Broadcasting for $6 million in June. This deal brings Norsan to Altamonte Springs, Windermere, and Oviedo, serving northern Orlando areas such as Sanford and Lake Mary.

The new stations include Kaliente 103.1 (WFYY), a tropical music station featuring Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, and Reggaeton; Suave 105.5 (W288CJ), a Spanish adult contemporary station focusing on hits from the 80s, 90s, and today, appealing to both US-born and non-US-born Latinos; and Poder 660 (WDYZ-AM), a station dedicated to Regional Mexican music, including Banda, Norteña, Mariachi, Cumbia, and Corridos, featuring artists like Carin León, Grupo Frontera, and Banda El Recodo.

To assist with its Orlando operations, Norsan has brought Arnulfo Ramirez on board as the new Program Director. Ramirez brings over 30 years of experience in broadcast media, having held leadership roles at Hispanic Broadcasting Corporation and iHeartMedia. Most recently, he served as Program and Content Director for TelevisaUnivision in New York.

“We are confident that under Arnulfo’s direction and Alina Berriz’s leadership, our Orlando stations will carve out a place in the hearts of the Hispanic community,” said Norsan Media CEO Natalia Sanchez Alvarez.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Ramirez said, “I’m excited to join Norsan Media and work with such a talented team. My goal is to deliver authentic, exceptional programming that connects with the diverse audiences in Orlando and Jacksonville.”