Michigan Radio Host Found Safe After Days Missing Near Asheville

Michigan radio personality Mari Dew was one of the hundreds reported missing after widespread flooding from Hurricane Helene struck Asheville, NC, where she was vacationing. Fortunately, this story has a happy ending for the WKLT host.

Dew, who is on the Omelette and Finster morning show, had been staying at a cottage in the mountains east of Asheville during the recent flooding that was washed away much of the city and the surrounding region. Traverse City attorney Kelly Neumann put out a message on Facebook asking if anyone could make contact with her, saying, “My friend Mari Dew and her two dogs have been missing since Friday in Asheville, NC. The last time someone heard from her she lost power on Friday.”

On Monday, Omelette and Finster discussed her situation on the show, updating their Facebook to read, “We were talking about this all morning and everyone has been posting… thank you all for your concern about Mari and her two dogs… We still have not heard from her at the time of this post. I’m still confident that she is fine and we’ll hear from her very soon… but as each hour goes by, it gets more real. We will let you know AS SOON AS WE HEAR FROM HER!!”

At 5:40a on Tuesday morning, the show shared a video on Facebook where Dew confirmed she is “alive and well.” She assured viewers she has access to food and water but noted that the road leading out of the area had been washed away. She hopes to come home soon.

Like much of Asheville and its surrounding communities, she remains without cell service. This and power outages have left many in North Carolina without a way to reach loved ones, with many besides Mari unaccounted for as search efforts continue in the aftermath of the storm.

