Albuquerque’s KRST Welcomes Cody Clark As APD

Cumulus Media has named Cody Clark as Assistant Program Director and Afternoon Drive On-Air Host for 92.3 KRST Country in Albuquerque. Before joining Cumulus, Clark was the Program Director at internet streaming Country AF Radio, based out of Las Vegas.

He has also served as Senior Newscast Director and Morning Production Team Manager at Sinclair Broadcasting. He previously worked as Music Director and Night Host for Curtis Media Group’s WQDR in Raleigh, NC.

Clark will also program Cumulus Albuquerque’s 103.3 eD-fm (KDRF). With the hire, KRST Program Director Bev Rainey will transition to the midday slot, replacing Megan Marie, who will now do mornings on AC formatted Magic 99.5 (KMGA).

Rainey said, “We are thrilled to welcome Cody to the KRST team. The combination of his passion for Country music, his unique talent for connecting with listeners, and his extensive experience in the industry, make him a perfect fit for Albuquerque’s much-loved Country brand.”

Cody Clark commented, “I’m very excited to be working in Country radio again, and especially on the legendary KRST. I appreciate the chance to work with such a strong female programmer like Bev Rainey and thank her, VP/Market Manager Jeff Berry, and SVP, Programming Operations, John Dimick for this great opportunity.”