Country Radio Hall of Fame Calls for 2025 Class Nominations

The Country Radio Hall of Fame has opened nominations for its Class of 2025, with submissions accepted until October 28. Inductees will be announced during the Country Radio Seminar 2025, February 19 to 21 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

The Country Radio Hall celebrates individuals who have made significant, lasting contributions to Country radio. Eligible candidates must have at least 20 years of experience in the industry, including a minimum of 15 years working in the Country format.

The Hall of Fame recognizes professionals in two categories: Radio, for those in programming, management, sales, and similar off-air roles, and On-Air Personality for talent.

Nominations can be submitted through the official nomination form, available online until October 28.

CRB’s Country Radio Hall of Fame Committee Co-Chair Joel Raab said, “We need your help to find the radio pros who will represent the Class of 2025 in the Country Radio Hall of Fame. We’re looking for the Best of The Best… and you may know who they are!”

The Country Radio Hall of Fame inducted the 2024 class on June 19 at Nashville’s Virgin Hotel. Hosted by Country Radio Broadcasters and emceed by Blair Garner, the event honored six industry leaders, including Cody Alan of SiriusXM, Pat and Tom from KNCI Sacramento, Mike Moore of WKHX Atlanta, Jim Robertson of KIKK Houston and WOGK Gainesville/Ocala, and Meg Stevens of WUBL Atlanta.