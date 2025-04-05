Sacramento’s Tom Sullivan Announces Radio Retirement

Veteran broadcaster Tom Sullivan is ending his daily program on iHeartMedia Sacramento’s NewsRadio KFBK-AM. His final show is set for Friday, May 30. Sullivan’s radio career began at KFBK in 1980 as a business news reporter and would lead him into syndication.

At the encouragement of colleague and friend Rush Limbaugh, then a local host at KFBK, Sullivan expanded into talk radio, eventually filling in for Limbaugh on his nationally syndicated program before launching his own show. In 2007, Sullivan moved to New York, becoming one of the first broadcasters on Fox Business Network, while also expanding his daily radio show to a national audience through Fox Talk Radio and later through Talk Media Network, with NewsRadio KFBK serving as his flagship station.

Sullivan has remained a familiar voice to Sacramento listeners and audiences nationwide. While he will end his daily broadcast on May 30, Sullivan plans to stay connected to his audience by launching a new podcast.

In the coming weeks, NewsRadio KFBK will announce plans for the time slot currently occupied by The Tom Sullivan Show.

Sullivan said, “I feel fine, feel healthy, and want to go out on top. I’ve been doing radio for 45 years…how grateful I am for each and every one of you. It’s time to move down the road and take the microphone from radio to podcast.”