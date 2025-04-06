KNBR to Remain the San Francisco Giants’ Flagship Through 2028

Cumulus Media’s KNBR The Sports Leader (KNBR-AM) has signed a multi-year extension to continue as the flagship radio station of the San Francisco Giants, solidifying a partnership that dates back to 1979. The renewed agreement will keep Giants baseball broadcasts on KNBR through at least the 2028 season.

KNBR has been the radio home for some of the most iconic moments in Giants history, delivering live game coverage, pre- and post-game shows, and off-season programming including Giants’ Hot Stove. Legendary broadcasters such as Jon Miller, Dave Flemming, Mike Krukow, and Duane Kuiper have called games for the station throughout its long-standing relationship with the team.

San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said, “We are excited to continue our incredible partnership with KNBR, and thrilled KNBR remains our flagship station for Giants fans at least through the 2028 season. Led by the best broadcast team in all of Major League Baseball, KNBR offers our fans unique and insightful coverage not only throughout the season but the entire year.”

Cumulus Media Regional Vice President/Market Manager Larry Blumhagen commented, “All of us at KNBR are elated to know we are committed having Giants baseball through our 50th year together in 2028. We look forward to providing Giants fans with gameday coverage on all our platforms from AM/FM to streaming.”

KNBR Program Director Mike Hohler remarked, “Growing up listening to Giants baseball on KNBR, I have vivid memories of childhood summer days spent listening to Hank Greenwald paint the picture of Will Clark hitting a ball into the upper deck at Candlestick Park. It means a great deal to me to be at the helm of KNBR when signing an extension that keeps these two legendary brands together through the 50th year of our partnership. It’s a proud moment for me not only as the Program Director for KNBR, but as a lifelong Giants fan.”