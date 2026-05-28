Manitowoc’s Seehafer Broadcasting Raises $13K for Honor Flights

A Wisconsin broadcaster’s months-long fundraising effort has delivered more than $13,000 to help veterans travel to their memorials in Washington, DC. Seehafer Broadcasting in Manitowoc presented a $13,145 check to Old Glory Honor Flight earlier this month.

The funds came through American Legion Post 477’s annual Tee It Up Fore Troops Golf Outing, held May 14 at Autumn Ridge Golf Course in St. Nazianz. Seehafer Broadcasting Sales Manager Terry Stevenson presented the check to Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director Diane MacDonald.

Seehafer Broadcasting operates WOMT Radio (1240 AM / 98.9 FM), Q102 (WQTC), Cub Radio (WCUB-AM), Hot Country 92.1 (WLTU), and Lake 98.1 (WLKN) in Manitowoc.

MacDonald said, “It never gets old. Never, ever. We’ve been doing this since 2009 by honoring and thanking our veterans, and we owe it to the community for us to be able to do that. Without the community’s support, we’d never be able to do these special projects that we’re able to pull off.”

Autumn Ridge Golf Course co-owner Chad Harrington, whose father and father-in-law both served in Vietnam, stated, “It’s an unbelievable privilege. I am so honored to be a part of this event. My father and father-in-law were both served in Vietnam. We were able to take them on one of the missions on September 11 of 2024. And I learned more about my father’s experience in one day than I had learned in 55 years.”