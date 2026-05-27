Hispanic Radio’s Best Honored With 2026 Medallas de Cortez

In celebration of the legacy of the founding father of Spanish-language radio in the United States, Phoenix welcomed Hispanic radio’s finest on Wednesday evening as Radio Ink named the 2026 Medallas de Cortez winners from a nationally nominated field at Hispanic Radio Conference.

The awards take their name from Raoul Cortez, whose 1946 launch of KCOR established Spanish-language radio in the US. Each year at the Hispanic Radio Conference, the Medallas de Cortez carry that legacy forward through the industry’s own voices.

Winners in seven competitive categories were selected by a panel of independent industry judges. This year’s winners are:

Marketer of the Year

Grace M. Agostino, Nueva Network

Salesperson of the Year

Nelly Mauricio, Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan/College Station, TX

Personality of the Year

Raul Brindis, Spanish Broadcasting System, Houston/Galveston, TX

Program Director of the Year

Raymond Hernandez, Cox Media Group, Orlando, FL

DOS or Sales Manager of the Year

Gabriela Ruiz, Norsan Media, Jacksonville, FL

General or Market Manager of the Year

Patty Ruiz, Bustos Media Holdings, Tucson, AZ

Station of the Year

KROI, Spanish Broadcasting System, Houston/Galveston, TX

Winners and finalists are featured in the May issue of Radio Ink magazine, out now.