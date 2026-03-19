Here Are The 2026 Medallas de Cortez Finalists

Radio Ink is proud to announce the finalists for the 2026 Medallas de Cortez awards, honoring excellence in Hispanic radio programming, sales, and management. These awards celebrate the individuals and stations who exemplify excellence, innovation, and commitment to serving Hispanic audiences in their local communities and nationwide.

“It was extremely gratifying to receive so many worthy nominations for the Medallas de Cortez Awards,” said Deborah Parenti, President/Publisher of Radio Ink. “This year’s finalists reflect the strength and diversity of Hispanic radio, from emerging voices to veteran leaders who continue to elevate the medium.”

Winners will be revealed at a special ceremony during the Hispanic Radio Conference on May 27.

The 2026 finalists are:

Marketer of the Year

Juan Bohorquez, Salem Media Group, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood, FL

Jasmine Mejia, iHeartMedia

Monnette Sewell-Fernandez, Norsan Media

Grace Agostino, Nueva Network

Jason Carranza, Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan-College Station, TX

Salesperson of the Year

Marisol Otero, Spanish Broadcasting System, Orlando, FL

Nelly Mauricio, Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan-College Station, TX

Ruthie Sanchez, Cox Media Group, Orlando, FL

Gerardo Cierra, Spanish Broadcasting System, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Tommy Ramirez, Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan-College Station, TX

Personality of the Year

Marco Esparza, Norsan Media, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC

Liliani Hernandez, Cox Media Group, Orlando, FL

Nandy Davila and Cristi Balderrama, Spanish Broadcasting System, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Patricia De Lima, Audacy, Washington, DC

Oswaldo Perez & Melissa Perez Vasquez, Norsan Media, Austin, TX

Raul Brindis, Spanish Broadcasting System, Houston-Galveston, TX

Program Director of the Year

Jorge Guillen, Lotus Communications, Fresno, CA

Adolfo Iñiguez, Guld California Broadcast Company, Palm Springs, CA

Raymond Hernandez, Cox Media Group, Orlando, FL

Cesar Montalvo, Norsan Media, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC

Maria Barquin, Chavez Media- Radio Campesina Network, Phoenix, AZ; Bakersfield, Salinas, Yuma, Fresno, CA; Las Vegas, NV

PJ Gonzalez, iHeartMedia, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood, FL

Alberto Vega, Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan-College Station, TX

DOS or Sales Manager of the Year

Normand Levy, Cox Media Group, Orlando, FL

Jessica Martinez, Spanish Broadcasting System, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Gabriela Ruiz, Norsan Media, Jacksonville, FL

Dale Hendry, Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan-College Station, TX

Anibal Soto, Spanish Broadcasting System, Orlando, FL

General or Market Manager of the Year

Matthew Cardenas, Entravision, Phoenix, AZ

JC Campese, Cox Media Group, Orlando, FL

Fernando Bauermeister, Spanish Broadcasting System, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL & Orlando, FL

Patty Ruiz, Bustos Media Holdings, Tucson, AZ

Matt C. Martinez, Sangre de Cristo Broadcasting, Albuquerque, NM

Armando Quintero, Santamaria Broadcasting, Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

Cindy Saucedo, Spanish Broadcasting System, Houston-Galveston, TX

Station of the Year

WOEX-FM, Cox Media Group, Orlando, FL

WSUN-FM, Spanish Broadcasting System, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

WLZL-FM, Audacy, Washington, DC

KNDE-HD3, Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan-College Station, TX

WTKZ-FM, VP Broadcasting, Allentown-Bethlehem, PA

KROI-FM, Spanish Broadcasting System, Houston-Galveston, TX

KROI-FM, Spanish Broadcasting System, Houston-Galveston, TX

The Medallas de Cortez awards honor the legacy of Raoul Cortez, the trailblazer who established KCOR in San Antonio as the nation’s first Spanish-language radio station in 1946. Finalists were chosen through an impartial judging process from a pool of peer nominations.

In addition to being celebrated at the Hispanic Radio Conference, the 2026 Medallas de Cortez finalists will also be highlighted in the May issue of Radio Ink magazine.

2026 Hispanic Radio Conference Registration is now available!

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