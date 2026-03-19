As Real As It Gets

It’s been around almost as long as radio itself, but many broadcasters still tend to dismiss Christian formats as “less than” or not “real” radio. They often exist on the outskirts of the industry’s overarching thought process, much like non-commercial stations. In the market, but not part of the competitive mix.

Reality, however, paints a different picture.

Beginning in the late 1990s, research showed that average quarter-hour listening to religious stations grew about 35% from 1998 onward, outpacing many mainstream formats. Large networks like Educational Media Foundation built national footprints with K-LOVE and Air1, standardizing a friendly, encouraging style of music-driven Christian radio.

In the last decade, Contemporary Christian has become one of the fastest-growing formats in US radio. Nielsen reported that from 2022-2025, the format saw a roughly 34.5% AQH share increase among adults 25-54, the strongest growth in the demo. More recently, industry data show Christian/gospel music streaming up about 18–19 percent year over year, even as many other genres grow more slowly.

So, what’s behind that momentum?

Several things seem to have converged – people looking for hope and community during and after the pandemic, younger listeners discovering worship and Christian pop through streaming, and radio’s ability to feel live, local, and relational. Many listeners describe Christian stations as a “companion”—a place for encouragement, not just entertainment, turning casual sampling into daily habit.

And of course, there is the music. That music is more than “fill time” between messages. It sets the brand, attracts younger demos, and carries most of the emotional weight of the format, but now the line of Christian music is blurred beyond recognition.

The Michael W. Smiths, Casting Crowns, and DC Talks of the world have given way to a consistent flow of hopeful, radio-friendly songs that sound like anything else you might find further up the dial – be it Pop, Country, Rock, and even Hip-Hop – all while pointing listeners toward faith.

And you’re just as liable to hear a Christian artist, from Amy Grant to Lauren Daigle, on a secular frequency these days.

Here are a few other noteworthy points about the CCM format:

It leads with a clear mission or purpose, not just “more music, less talk.”

Heavy listeners are treated as a community of superfans (P1s) to be served and involved, not just counted in ratings.

Storytelling and real listener voices are part of making on-air campaigns feel like shared missions, not transactions.

And those on-air campaigns (radiothons, charity drives, marathons) turn into high-energy engagement events that deepen loyalty.

I don’t know about you, but that sounds an awful lot like real radio to me – the kind that belongs on your competitive “listen and learn” list.