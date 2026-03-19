Key U.S. House Committee To Review 1996 Telecom Act

Thirty years ago, the radio industry’s ownership scheme was completely upended, as big changes to the nation’s local ownership rules led to deal after deal following the signing into law by President Clinton of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

On March 26, the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will examine what worked, and what needs a fix.

That’s the body within the House Committee on Energy & Commerce that maintains oversight of the FCC, and the D.C. hearing will see Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), who chairs the subcommittee, joined by full committee Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) in a discussion of how Congress “can build on those lessons to modernize our laws to promote innovation, strengthen competition, and drive investment in modern communications networks.”

The session begins at 10:15am Eastern in Room 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill.