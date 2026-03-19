Radio Ink Helps Link Country Music and Motorsports At CRS

Beasley Media Group, Big Machine Records/Nashville Harbor, Performance Racing Network (PRN), and Radio Ink magazine united on Wednesday in helping to bring together the worlds of country music and motorsports for an afternoon of entertainment as part of CRS Week in Nashville.

“Full Throttle: Acoustic Social,” held at Big Machine Distillery, delivered a blend of high-energy storytelling with intimate acoustic performances. Fueled by Back Then Again Country Countdown with Kyle Petty, the showcase featured live sets from The Band Perry, Cole Goodwin, and Greylan James, each delivering stripped-down performances.

The afternoon event also included special appearances from NASCAR driver and show host Kyle Petty and recording industry veteran Scott Borchetta, Founder of Big Machine Records / Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment and owner of Big Machine Racing.

“Their presence underscored the powerful intersection of country music and motorsports, creating a one-of-a-kind experience unique to Nashville,” Beasley, Big Machine and PRN noted in a joint statement.

Hosted by Charlie & Debbie of Beasley-owned WSOC-FM “Country 103.7” in Charlotte and co-hosts of the aforementioned Back Then Again Country Countdown, the event brought guests a rare opportunity to connect with artists and industry leaders in an intimate setting.