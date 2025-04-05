Atlanta Braves Lock in 12-Year Radio Flagship Extension

The Atlanta Braves have no plans to stray from the AM station that has been the team’s flagship radio home for the past sixteen years. Dickey Broadcasting Company has signed a twelve-year extension to carry Braves play-by-play on 680 The Fan (WCNN-AM).

The renewed agreement ensures The Fan will remain the exclusive Atlanta radio home of Braves baseball, providing live game broadcasts, expert analysis, and exclusive content to fans across the region.

Dickey Broadcasting Company President David Dickey remarked, “We are incredibly proud to extend our relationship with the Atlanta Braves. Our shared passion for baseball and dedication to delivering top-notch content to our listeners has been the cornerstone of our success. We look forward to many more seasons of exciting Braves baseball on 680 The Fan.”

Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller added, “The partnership with Dickey Broadcasting has been instrumental in connecting our fans with the team. 680 The Fan’s exceptional coverage and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our goals. We are excited to continue this journey together.”