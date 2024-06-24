KOKE’s Cole, Raines, & Blake Make Quick Return To Austin Radio

Weeks after exiting KOKE due to the signal’s sale to Norsan Media, local personalities Bob Cole, Eric Raines, and Deena Blake have found a new home on Austin’s 95.9 Texas Country (KKMJ-HD3). Audacy Austin flipped the signal from Hip-Hop to Country in May.

Cole and Raines will take weekday mornings, followed by Deena Blake, with Raines returning for afternoon drive.

Cole is a celebrated veteran radio talent in Austin, with more than three decades on-air in the area. He was inducted into the Country Music Radio Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2005. Meanwhile, Raines has earned five Texas Regional Radio Air Personality of the Year awards.

Cole commented, “I’ve been a proud ‘local radio guy’ my entire life. Audacy has gifted me the ability to continue my long-standing relationship with listeners in Austin and serve my community on another level.”

Raines said, “Thank you, Audacy, for the opportunity to do what I love most – get on the air and champion music from this scene. I look forward to fueling the shared passion my listeners and I have for this format on Austin’s 95.9 Texas Country and building up the community we’ve already established. It’s going to be one great ride together!”

In addition, Blake has extensive experience in Country music radio across major markets including Nashville, Chicago, DC, and Dallas. She commented, “I’m thrilled to continue my radio journey and join the team at Austin’s 95.9 Texas Country, a brand-new station that shares my love of Texas and Classic Country. Here’s to making memories, great music, and a new home!”

Audacy Austin Vice President of Programming and Operations Nikki Nite said, “Bob, Eric, and Deena are homegrown talents that have connected with listeners beyond the state of Texas by capturing the true essence of Country: authenticity. This is a robust lineup that will easily bond with Austin through their commitment to the city and its culture. We are eager to begin this chapter at Austin’s 95.9 Texas Country with this charming trio!”

More updates on additional on-air staff and programming expected in the coming weeks.