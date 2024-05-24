Austin’s Hot 95.9 Ditches Classic Hip-Hop For ‘Texas Country’

Audacy Austin has swapped Hot 95.9 (KKMJ-HD3) for Texas Country, now featuring a mix of classic Country and contemporary artists from the Texas music scene. Updates on on-air staff and programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Artists featured include George Strait, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, as well as modern stars such as Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, and Cody Jinks.

Audacy Regional President Doug Abernethy commented, “We’re delighted to launch Austin’s 95.9 Texas Country and continue delivering this wildly popular format to listeners on the FM dial. This station will offer the perfect blend of genre classics and the music shaping the Country music industry today.”