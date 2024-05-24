Power 96 Relaunches As ‘Miami’s New Home For Throwbacks’

Audacy Miami has relaunched Power 96 (WPOW) with a focus on ’90s and ’00s Hip-Hop and R&B. The station will keep its heritage name, which it has had since the ’80s, paired with a new logo and the majority of its on-air lineup.

DJ Zog and Ivy Unleashed will continue hosting Wake Up Miami, with Johanna Gomez and Mijo handling middays and afternoons, respectively. Gomez joined the station in August of last year. Station veteran KC Chopz will also continue his hour-long DJ set show on weekday nights.

Syndicated Audacy talent Josh “Bru” Brubaker with no longer be covering nights on WPOW.

Power 96 Brand Manager Will Calder stated, “Our listeners have been asking for it, and we’re excited to announce the next chapter of Power 96 as Miami’s new home for throwbacks. This music is the heartbeat of Miami’s vibrant culture, shaping our city’s identity and bringing back the best memories and feel-good vibes that make South Florida so unique.”