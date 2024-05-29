De Niro Cut From Service To America Awards After Trump Trial Spat

Actor Robert De Niro will no longer be receiving the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Leadership Award in light of his recent appearance outside former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York City on behalf of President Joe Biden.

The NABLF initially selected De Niro as its 2024 Service to America Leadership Award recipient for his charitable work and public service contributions, and he was scheduled to attend the June 4 gala at The Anthem in Washington, DC.

On May 28, President Biden’s campaign took a notable turn by involving De Niro in the public discourse surrounding Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan. De Niro helmed a press conference near the courthouse, asserted that Trump was guilty of the charges against him, regardless of the trial’s outcome, and advocated for his incarceration.

The event aimed to highlight Trump’s alleged misconduct leading up to the January 6 Capitol attack but was overshadowed by De Niro’s remarks and the ensuing confrontation with Trump supporters. De Niro has also voiced several campaign ads for Biden, which are rolling out in battleground states.

NAB SVP of Communications Alex Siciliano said, “The Celebration of Service to America Awards is dedicated to honoring the vital local journalism and public service that local radio and television stations provide to their communities. This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners.”

“While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event.”

“We look forward to a night of celebration honoring the exceptional work of broadcasters and our partners who make a difference in their communities every day.”

De Niro’s philanthropic efforts include co-founding the Tribeca Festival in 2001 to help revitalize lower Manhattan post-9/11, serving on the board of the 911 Museum and Memorial, and promoting diverse storytelling through the Tribeca Festival. He is actively involved with FilmAid’s Global Artists Council, supports The Community for peace and human rights, and established the Robert De Niro Sr. Fellowship.