WNEW’s John Mingione Gets ‘On The Phone’ For New Podcast

Audacy New York City’s New 102.7 (WNEW) morning co-host John Mingione is expanding into a new podcast venture. On the Phone with John Mingione features the comedian and TikTok star having phone conversations with A-List celebrities.

Each week, Mingione delves into amusing anecdotes and personal stories with his guests. The show’s first guests include Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Ripa, and Dane Cook. Elijah Wood, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Judd Apatow, Queen Latifah, are all scheduled for future appearances.

New episodes will drop every Thursday. Besides his chair on Karen Carson in the Morning, Mingione is also WNEW’s social media manager.

Audacy VP and Head of Original Podcasts Maddy Sprung-Keyser said, “As we continue to expand our slate of original podcasts, we’re excited by John’s infectious personality and rapport with guests that together, make this a fun listening experience and an outstanding environment for advertisers.”

John Mingione expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am just having the time of my life getting to chat with all these incredible guests! My goal is to pull back the curtain on ‘A-List’ celebrity lifestyles through thought-provoking conversations. My hope is that this podcast will really humanize these larger-than-life celebs, and I’m excited to have this new opportunity with Audacy.”