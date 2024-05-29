Eric Von Haessler Gets Extra Hour On Atlanta’s WSB-AM

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB-FM) has extended its local programming on the News/Talk station with Eric Von Haessler. The Von Haessler Doctrine program has been extended an hour, bumping Sean Hannity to nights.

Eric Von Haessler made the announcement on his show on May 28, also posting the news to his social media. He will now get four hours each weekday. Previously, WSB aired the first hour of Hannity’s show live at 3p, with the remaining two hours from 10p to midnight. Now the entire show will run uninterrupted from 9p to midnight.

Additionally, Shelley Wynter’s evening show will be shortened by an hour, now airing from 7 to 9p. This latest adjustment means WSB will feature exclusively Georgia-based radio hosts from early morning until late evening for the first time in more than 22 years.

Von Haessler previously co-hosted The Regular Guys with Larry Wachs on then-Clear-Channel’s 96 Rock and Cumulus Media’s Rock 100.5, joined WSB radio on weekends in 2014 and was promoted to weekday mornings in 2017. In April 2023, WSB swapped the time slots of Mark Arum and Von Haessler, with Arum now hosting middays.

He also produces three weekly on-demand episodes of The Digital Doctrine, available on the WSB Radio app.