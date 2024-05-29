NAB and NALEO To Address Radio’s Protection Of Latino Voters

This past May, NALEO Educational Fund, in collaboration with NAB, hosted a daylong summit titled Defiende La Verdad Summit for Latino Media Professionals. The event was designed to counter the spread of MDM (misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation) targeting Latinos.

The focus was placed on identifying, tracking, and inoculating against MDM narratives that seek to erode the community’s trust in election administration processes.

Since the last presidential election, Latinos have become the second-fastest growing major racial and ethnic electorate. According to Pew Research Center, the number of eligible Latino voters has increased from 32.3 million to an estimated 36.2 million from 2020 to the present, accounting for half of the overall growth in eligible voters during this period.

Latinos are set to make up 14.7% of all eligible voters in the upcoming November 2024 election, marking a historic peak. As “fake news” from all sides poses a threat like never before, how does Hispanic media guide, guard, and direct its audience in a professional, responsible, unbiased way?

Due to the tremendously important nature of this topic, Radio Ink is pleased to have the NAB and the NALEO present a summary of that summit at Hispanic Radio Conference 2024’s attendees aware of the resources offered by these nonpartisan organizations.

NAB VP of External Affairs Liliana Rañón and NALEO Educational Fund Program Manager of Information Integrity Josué Romualdo will present on June 13. Get your tickets now and save – early bird pricing ends after Friday, May 31 and the price goes up by hundreds.

Celebrating 15 years, the Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual opportunity for in-person networking and sharing ideas in a multi-platform, multicultural world. For more information about the conference, which takes place on June 12-13 in San Antonio, visit the Hispanic Radio Conference website.