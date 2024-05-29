Texas Radio Hall of Fame Seeks Nominations For 2024 Class

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame will open the nomination window for its 2024 Induction Class at noon on June 1. The process allows not only broadcasters but also fans, friends, and family to nominate candidates through the TRHOF website until June 30.

After the initial nomination phase, the TRHOF Review Committee, comprising seasoned broadcast professionals, will vet the nominees and narrow down the list to fifty candidates. The final voting phase by the members will determine the twenty honorees to be recognized at the Induction Ceremony and Radio Reunion Weekend scheduled for November 2 at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore, TX.

For those interested in participating in the voting process, membership information is available on the TRHOF website, with opportunities to join and vote in this year’s selection still open.

TRHOF Executive Director and 2011 inductee Doug Harris said, “The TRHOF’s Executive Board feels strongly that radio’s listening audience, as well as the broadcast professionals involved with the creation and delivery of quality radio, should have a say in this selection process. We’ve been continually working to refine, streamline, and demystify the nomination and voting process to ensure that we will once again have a group of outstanding broadcasters for consideration by our voting members.”

Last year’s inductees included Dan Bell, Manuel Davila, Patti Diaz, Dave Dillon, George Dunham, Gordon Keith, and Craig Miller, collectively known as The Musers. The list continues with Kandi Eastman, Rudy Fernandez, Garry Harmon, Buddy Holiday, Chris Huff, Mark Landis, Walt “Baby” Love, Linda O’Brian, Sean O’Neel, David Rancken, Smokey Rivers, Claude “Rick” Roberts, Chuck Schramek, Bob Stroupe, and Chuck Tiller.